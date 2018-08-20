Backstreet Boys Concert Injures Concertgoers

A storm lead to a dangerous day for BSB fans. 

August 20, 2018
Minnie
BSB was set to have an outdoor concert until stormy winds resulted in the boys canceling their show in Oklahoma. 

Over a dozen fans waiting to be up close and personal to the boy band were injured from the falling of an entrance structure. Attendees were warned to seek for shelter and eventually evacuate. 

Later, both the venue and BSB released a statement. 

