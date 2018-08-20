Backstreet Boys Concert Injures Concertgoers
A storm lead to a dangerous day for BSB fans.
BSB was set to have an outdoor concert until stormy winds resulted in the boys canceling their show in Oklahoma.
Over a dozen fans waiting to be up close and personal to the boy band were injured from the falling of an entrance structure. Attendees were warned to seek for shelter and eventually evacuate.
Later, both the venue and BSB released a statement.
We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) August 19, 2018