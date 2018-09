Bad Bunny made his TV debut yesterday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

If you're wondering who the Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton artist is, he can be heard on the Top 40 airwaves in Cardi B's track "I Like It" aka the song of the summer.

Last night Bad Bunny respented himself and his country by dedicating his song Estamos Bien to all the PR victims from Hurricane Maria, which happened last year.