Bebe Rexha Snaps On Reality Stars That Ignored Her Without Make-up On
July 4, 2018
Bebe Rexha is on fiyah. The bombshell singer expressed on Twitter how the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 totally blew her off because she wasn't wearing any make-up. EEK!
The winner of season 10, Aquaria responded to her quickly that it was huuuuuge mistake.
