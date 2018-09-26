Bebe Rexha Sold THIS To Rihanna Before Writing A Song For Her

Bebe Rexha shares with Good Morning Britain that she used to work at Saks Fifth Avenue.

While she was on shift one day she ended up selling perfume to Rihanna. Little did she know she would be writing the smash hit, The Monster, featuring the super star exacly one year later!

Bebe says, "...she came to the counter with red lipstick, sunglasses on, I had no idea that a year later I would have written a Number 1 song she would have been on. It changed my life completely."

Music makes the world go 'round!