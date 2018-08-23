Ben Affleck Goes To Rehab For The Second Time

Jennifer Garner has had enough!

Garner was seen picking up Ben Affleck after a heated conversation which led to the decision that Ben Affleck will enter rehab for the second time.

Affleck has been open about his alcohol addiction in the past and it looks like things are reverting into his old ways.

It's rumored that Garner will give Affleck the time to clean up his act before they go through the divorce all the way.