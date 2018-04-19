Bernie Sanders Backs Up Cardi B

Bernie - Cardi 2020?

April 19, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Features

Bernie Sanders has no shame to say he's with Cardi B after she tweets about social security. 

The rapper spit some facts when talking about who really made "America great" leading Bernie to step in to boost attention on the importance of social security!

 

Will there be a new campaign in the works? 

Tags: 
Entertainment
politics
news
Gossip
READ MORE READ LESS