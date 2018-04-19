Bernie Sanders Backs Up Cardi B

Bernie Sanders has no shame to say he's with Cardi B after she tweets about social security.

FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." - @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) April 9, 2018

The rapper spit some facts when talking about who really made "America great" leading Bernie to step in to boost attention on the importance of social security!

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Will there be a new campaign in the works?