Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Joint Album Revealing It All!

Beyonce and Jay-Z dropped their joint album, "Everything Is Love" over the weekend only on Tidal.

Entertainment Tonight went for a dive in interpretating the song "Friends" with the lyric,

"I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin.’"

The lyric was explaining why the couple never went to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding because of the couples rough patch during that time.

Billboard also went a little deeper into the music and ranked all nine songs off the album from good to THE best naming the first single, Apesh** number one.

Ironically the video for Apesh** was released at the same time as the ablum. Of course it went viral seconds after the launch, duh?! The video took place in Paris, France at the famous art museum the Louvre.

We're all livng for it!! Will you have listening party?