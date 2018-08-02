Beyonce Brought Back Her Braid Then Chops It Off
Someone get this braid in formation!
Beyonce brought back her fan favorite braid to her show in Philly a few days ago.
Fans were freaking out! Unfortunately the braid had a mind of its own and got caught in her earring.
In Beyonce fashion, she didn't have time for this dang braid and chopped it off, giving her costume change a 5-minute delay.
Either way, the Bey hive loved it!
BRAID IS BACK BISHHESS!!!!! -- #hairstylist #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #photography @ravieb
A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealfarinah) on
Beyoncé is such a perfectionist and lets NOTHING stop her lol yesterday at the concert her long ass braid got caught in her earring and it took her like 5 mins to take it out so after that song during outfit change you best to believe her braid was cut like 8 inches --------— Topanga (@TaniasTrippy) July 31, 2018