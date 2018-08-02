Beyonce Brought Back Her Braid Then Chops It Off

Someone get this braid in formation!

August 2, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment

Beyonce brought back her fan favorite braid to her show in Philly a few days ago. 

Fans were freaking out! Unfortunately the braid had a mind of its own and got caught in her earring. 

In Beyonce fashion, she didn't have time for this dang braid and chopped it off, giving her costume change a 5-minute delay. 

Either way, the Bey hive loved it! 

BRAID IS BACK BISHHESS!!!!! -- #hairstylist #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #photography @ravieb

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealfarinah) on

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
Beyonce
concert
on the run