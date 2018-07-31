Is Beyonce Coming To Netflix?

Beyonce loves to one up herself!

Which means, Beyonce is ready to make Lemonade look mediocre with her next move. The Queen has been rumored to be in the works of her next solo album. Yazzzz.

Reports say she's preparing for another visual album to drop with the new album, but this time she's going to cough up all the monies to make sure it streams on Netflix. See ya later HBO and Tidal, maybe that's why Bey was trying so hard to get the rights to film in the Colosseum?!

If Netflix approves this will def be another groundbreaking she can add to her resume.