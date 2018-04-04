Big Sean Crashes Chance The Rapper's Open Mike Event In Chicago

April 4, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper had a HUGE surprise for Chicago high school students that attended his special event, Open Mike.

The rapper brought out Big Sean and the students went crazy singing along to "IDFWU." 

Open Mike is a monthly event with Social Works, Chance the Rapper's youth empowerment charity. Open Mike is held at the Harold Washington Chicago Public Library as a safe space for students to "share, express, and network with like-minded individuals."

