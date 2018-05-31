BTS Breaks American Music History

BTS is breaking records. BTS is the FIRST K-Pop group to hit nummber one on the Billboard 200.

They are also the first group to hit number one as a foreign-language album since 2006.

BTS released their new album "Love Yourself: Tear" on May 18th overseeing all sale predictions.

The boy band debuted their first single "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards On May 20th and sales have skyrocketed since.

The BTS army isn't playing games! Congrats BTS!