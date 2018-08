K-Pop group, BTS is making American history!

BTS is the first ever Korean artist to have a stadium tour in America and as a bonus, they've already SOLD OUT all shows.

Luckily, their Love Yourself tour has added an extra day in NYC to end their tour.

Tickets for this show at Citi Field will be on sale on Aug. 17th.

Will you see your boys when they hit Chicago for two days?!