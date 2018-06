Billboard declares Camila Cabello as the FIRST artist to top the "Pop & Adult Pop Songs" charts with the first two singles off a debut LP.

Camila released her album, Camila, in January with "Havana" and "Never Be The Same" as her first two singles off the album. Both songs hit No.1 and has been slaying our airwaves ever since.

Congrats Camila!

Video of Camila Cabello - Never Be the Same