Camila Cabello Shares Video Freaking Out To Hear Song Playing On B96!
So much love <3
August 3, 2018
Camila Cabello is our favorite!!
Yesterday before she rocked the Lollapalooza stage, Camila heard her new single Beautiful remix with Bazzi playing on B96 and couldn't help but give us some love.
Check out her adorable fangirling below.
PAUSE! @camila_cabello shows mad love to #B96 when hearing her new single with @bazzi on the radio before she hits the #Lolla stage yesterday!! #beautifulremix #camilacabello #camilizers #chicagogram #grantpark #lollapalooza2018
A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on