Cardi B Is Named Billboard's First Female Rapper With Two No.1 Hits

Okuuuuur!!

Cardi B is twerking with excitement this morning because Billboard has named her the first female rapper with TWO no.1 singles.

She earned her first number one with her debut single, "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 and recreated the success with her summer hit "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Nothing will get in her way for a good celebration. Let's keep the dancing going, baby bump and all!