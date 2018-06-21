Cardi B Talks About Being Offset's Fourth Baby Mama

Cardi B opened up to Rolling Stone about her fiance Offset.

The rapper claims that she hates that people hate on her for being Offset's fourth baby mama, but she knows he's not a bad person. She also confessed it took her a long time to trust him again after finding out he was cheating, but she knows he is the one for her and they're very excited for the newborn on the way.

Cardi continued to talk about their baby fever and goals for their "lit baby shower." It won't be like any other baby shower, it'll be a turn up for her guests starting around 9:00 p.m. and she might even induldge in a sip of red wine!

However, if the haters continue to attack maybe Cardi B should take another social media break to keep her family life private.

Can a relationship work after infidelity?