Cardi B has surrendered to the cops!

The rapper has made it known that she is not one to mess with, especially after her fight with Nicki Minaj at NYFW.

This time the super star turned herself in after a fight broke out at a NY strip club. US Weekly reports, Cardi ordered an attack on two bartenders who were rumored to be sleeping with her husband, Offset. YIKES!

NYPD is on the case for a full investigation.