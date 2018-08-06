Cardi B Went To Kim K's House Now She Wants To Sell A Napkin
Makin money moves!
Cardi B jokes around saying she's "finally" rich now that she's been invited to Kim Kardashian's home.
Kim Kardashian had a late night house party with a close group of friends and family. Of course, Cardi B was one of the lucky guests. Kim blasted videos with Cardi on SnapChat all night long.
Later, Cardi posted a pic from the night saying she'll be selling Kris Jenner's napkin and Kris absolutely approved under one condition...she gets 10%.
SECURE THE BAG SIS!
