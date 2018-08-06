Cardi B Went To Kim K's House Now She Wants To Sell A Napkin

August 6, 2018
4/26/2018 - File photo dated 29/11/17 of Cardi B, who has reassured fans she will still be working her "ass off" despite cancelling a number of live shows due to her pregnancy.

Cardi B jokes around saying she's "finally" rich now that she's been invited to Kim Kardashian's home. 

Kim Kardashian had a late night house party with a close group of friends and family. Of course, Cardi B was one of the lucky guests. Kim blasted videos with Cardi on SnapChat all night long.

Later, Cardi posted a pic from the night saying she'll be selling Kris Jenner's napkin and Kris absolutely approved under one condition...she gets 10%. 

SECURE THE BAG SIS! 

@krisjenner is always a MOOD ------ #krisjenner #securethebag #cardib #skyylevelmedia

A post shared by Skyy Level Media (@skyylevelmedia) on

“I look like a different person.”-- Follow @cardibhustle for more if viewing! ------ #cardib #offset #cardi #queen #rap #music #queenoftrap #bronx #migos #bardi #set #bardigang #music #hiphop #vh1 #loveandhiphop #badandboujee #lick #rap #lahhny #lahhatl #blacklove #belcalis #belcalisalmanzar #atl #atlanta #cardibaby #kardashian #kimkardashian #krisjenner

A post shared by We Support The Hustlers✨ (@cardibhustle) on

