Cardi B Went To Kim K's House Now She Wants To Sell A Napkin

Cardi B jokes around saying she's "finally" rich now that she's been invited to Kim Kardashian's home.

Kim Kardashian had a late night house party with a close group of friends and family. Of course, Cardi B was one of the lucky guests. Kim blasted videos with Cardi on SnapChat all night long.

Later, Cardi posted a pic from the night saying she'll be selling Kris Jenner's napkin and Kris absolutely approved under one condition...she gets 10%.

SECURE THE BAG SIS!