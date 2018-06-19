Chadwick Boseman Gives His MTV Movie Award To A True Hero

Chadwick Boseman won the MTV Movie Award for Best Hero last night.

The Black Panther star gave his golden popcorn to a real-life hero, James Shaw Jr. who stopped a gunman from shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House a few months ago.

------ and more --… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018

The #MTVAwards Best Hero @chadwickboseman shares his award with a real life hero -- pic.twitter.com/dTyqcmFVwx — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Shoutout to the super heroes in your life!