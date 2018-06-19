Chadwick Boseman Gives His MTV Movie Award To A True Hero

The best heroes are our heroes in real life.

Chadwick Boseman won the MTV Movie Award for Best Hero last night. 

The Black Panther star gave his golden popcorn to a real-life hero, James Shaw Jr. who stopped a gunman from shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House a few months ago. 

 

Shoutout to the super heroes in your life! 

