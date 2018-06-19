Chadwick Boseman Gives His MTV Movie Award To A True Hero
The best heroes are our heroes in real life.
June 19, 2018
Chadwick Boseman won the MTV Movie Award for Best Hero last night.
The Black Panther star gave his golden popcorn to a real-life hero, James Shaw Jr. who stopped a gunman from shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House a few months ago.
------ and more --… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018
The #MTVAwards Best Hero @chadwickboseman shares his award with a real life hero -- pic.twitter.com/dTyqcmFVwx— MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018
Shoutout to the super heroes in your life!