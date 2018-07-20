Chance The Rapper Becomes Local Mogul After Buying The Chicagoist!

Chance the Rapper is saving the world one step at a time.

His next business adventure will be with Chicago's news source the Chicagoist. He recently released FOUR new songs, which you can listen to at ChanceRaps.com.

In the song called "I Might Need Security" his lyric states, “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b*** outta business,”

According to Variety Magazine the rapper confirms the buyout by saying:

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment… I look forward to relaunching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

We're hoping he will perform at least one of the new songs at the Special Olympics 50th anniversay concert tomorrow.