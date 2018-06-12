Chance The Rapper Surprises Chicago Students With Childish Gambino

Chance The Rapper surprises students at his Social Works event, Open Mike with a very special guest, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.

Gambino performed for the students at Chicago's Harold Washington Library and answered any questions the young artists may have with helping their career.

#ForTheKids

TSR STAFF: Tanya P. @tanyaxpayne _________________________________ #Roommates, if you didn’t already know #ChanceTheRapper and #DonaldGlover are pretty good friends in real life! They proved it tonight after #DonaldGlover (who also goes by #ChildishGambino) helped Chance surprise Chicago students at his #SocialWorks open mic. ________________________________ In the video you hear Chance say: “My next guest needs no introduction,” right before Donald’s recently platinum song #ThisIsAmerica drops! ________________________________ It’s amazing to see both Chance and Donald inspiring youth in Chicago! (--: @malcolmlondon)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on