Chick-Fil-A Is Coming Out With Meal Kits To Cook At Home

Ditch the nuggets and waffles fries, Chick-Fil-A has something new coming to your kitchen!

The fast-food joint has confirmed they will be creating meal kits you can pick-up at their stores to make a full dinner at you home. CNN shares there will be a variety of meals for sale, "the meals include chicken flatbread, crispy dijon chicken, chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas and pan-roasted chicken." Yum!

The best part: they should cook in 30 minutes or less!

Atlanta will be the first city to test out their fancy meals. Would you buy a meal kit from Chick-Fil-A for an easy dinner?!