Childish Gambino Is Accused For Plagiarism

Childish Gambino is in big trouble!

After Gambino performed "This Is America" at the BET Awards Sunday, fans were taken aback when they realised this political jam sounded like something else. Music heads started to compare "This Is America" to NYC rapper, Jase Harley's "American Pharaoh."

Jase even threw some shade at Gambino taking credit for the hit song.

“i always felt my song inspired it lol from the first time i heard it” —jase harleyhttps://t.co/RATg00RuUe — Genius (@Genius) June 25, 2018

Gambino's team has denied all accusations via Twitter, but quickly removed the tweet.

Do you think they sound the same?

Video of Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)