Childish Gambino Is Accused For Plagiarism

"This Is America."

June 27, 2018
Minnie
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 4: Donald Glover arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

Childish Gambino is in big trouble! 

After Gambino performed "This Is America" at the BET Awards Sunday, fans were taken aback when they realised this political jam sounded like something else. Music heads started to compare "This Is America" to NYC rapper, Jase Harley's "American Pharaoh." 

Jase even threw some shade at Gambino taking credit for the hit song. 

Gambino's team has denied all accusations via Twitter, but quickly removed the tweet. 

Do you think they sound the same?

