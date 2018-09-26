Chrissy Teigen Admits She Sealed The Deal Her First Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is NOT one to be shy!

The host, model, mom, wife and cookbook queen was on Watch What Happens Live when she proudly admitted she hooked up with her husband, John Legend the day they met!

The couple met on set of John's music video "Stereo," where they ended up spending the entire day together!

Chrissy stated, “We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah.”