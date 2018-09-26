Chrissy Teigen Admits She Sealed The Deal Her First Night With John Legend

Bow Chicka Wow Wow

September 26, 2018
Minnie
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Chrissy Teigen is NOT one to be shy!

The host, model, mom, wife and cookbook queen was on Watch What Happens Live when she proudly admitted she hooked up with her husband, John Legend the day they met! 

The couple met on set of John's music video "Stereo," where they ended up spending the entire day together! 

Chrissy stated, “We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then … yeah.” 

Tags: 
Entertainment
News
Gossip
Love
relationships