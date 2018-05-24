Christina Aguilera And Demi Lovato Release "Fall In Line" Music Video

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are on fiyaaaah!

It's been a week since this mind-blowing duo released their song "Fall In Line" and a few days since the pair slayed the Billboard Music Awards.

Now the women empowering ballad has a music video with two million views and counting. Xtina expressed the meaning behind the video and the powerful of the song on Twitter yesterday when it was released.

Fall In Line is as much about supporting each other as it is about self-empowerment. I wanted to convey that in this video by visually representing the imprisonment that so many of us have felt, and the freedom we can achieve TOGETHER. https://t.co/APTCoP7Wf9 @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/XgQ4GpU8Rg — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 23, 2018