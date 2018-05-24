Christina Aguilera And Demi Lovato Release "Fall In Line" Music Video

May 24, 2018
Minnie

© PictureGroup & Robert Deutsch, USA Today Sports

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are on fiyaaaah!

It's been a week since this mind-blowing duo released their song "Fall In Line" and a few days since the pair slayed the Billboard Music Awards. 

Now the women empowering ballad has a music video with two million views and counting. Xtina expressed the meaning behind the video and the powerful of the song on Twitter yesterday when it was released. 

 

