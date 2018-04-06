Conor McGregor Surrenders To The Police

YIKES!

Conor McGregor snapped and began attacking a bus full of UFC fighters leaving many injured. There's no reasoning behind the fighters impulsive rage, but the entire thing was caught on film.

With multiple sources making McGregor guilty, he decided to confess to the cops immediately. As McGregor adds another misdemeanor to his record, singer Chris Brown took to his defense by saying, "We all get crazy sometimes."

Lets leave the fighing for the ring guys!