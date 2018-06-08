Culinary Rock Star Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

Celebrity Chef, writer, and Emmy-winning TV personality, Anthony Bourdain, was found dead in his hotel room Friday morning.

Chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain in his room from an apparent suicide. The chefs were in the middle of filming in Strasbourg, France for his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

Details are still developing.

This news follows three days after fashion designer, Kate Spade committed suicide in her NYC home.

CNN reports," suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds."

If you or someone you know needs help, know you're not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.