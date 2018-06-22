Demi Lovato Admits She's No Longer Sober After Six Years

Demi Lovato admits in her latest song that she is no longer sober after six years.

Lovato dropped a new song called "Sober" opening up about her challenges. The pop star is a role model to many and hopes her honesty in her new song can bring more awareness and support from her fans.

Of course her celeb bestie, Iggy Azalea, reached out on Twitter to show she'll always be there for her too.

waking up listening to @ddlovato "sober".

Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.

Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you'll choose recovery again.

All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy.------ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 21, 2018

I was there the day we sung you happy birthday for 6 years sober.

I jumped a random persons fence in my PJs to come get you, even when you had no clue i was gonna pop up on your ass. lmao.

I am prepared to keep doing crazy shit bitch. --‍♀️

deal with it cause I love you. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 21, 2018