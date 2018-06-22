Demi Lovato Admits She's No Longer Sober After Six Years

"I Got No Excuses."

June 22, 2018
Minnie
Demi Lovato admits in her latest song that she is no longer sober after six years.

Lovato dropped a new song called "Sober" opening up about her challenges. The pop star is a role model to many and hopes her honesty in her new song can bring more awareness and support from her fans. 

Of course her celeb bestie, Iggy Azalea, reached out on Twitter to show she'll always be there for her too. 

