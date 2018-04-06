Demi Lovato And Cole Sprouse Have An Epic Disney Reunion
This Is The "Suite Life"...
April 6, 2018
Demi Lovato and Cole Sprouse joined in on an epic Disney Channel reunion by supporting Lemonade Mouth's Hayley Kiyoko at her album launch party. The superstars were joined by The Suite Life’s Alyson Stoner and Debby Ryan and Demi's BFF/So Random! star Matthew Scott Montgomery.
season finale of my life aka disney high reunion celebrating @hayleykiyoko @colesprouse @alysonstoner @ddlovato @debbyryan #20gayteen
This photo is giving us life!