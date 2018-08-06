Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Overdose
"I will keep fighting."
August 6, 2018
Demi Lovato shows she is OK with a letter she shared with her fans.
The singer has finally spoken out about her hospitalization to let everyone know she will be open about her journey, but right now her next steps are to focus on recovery and rehab.
We send Demi good vibes! <3
Demi Lovato has spoken out for the first time since her overdose. This is the letter she posted on her socials. Wishing you health & healing in your fight! We ❤️ you @ddlovato ! #lovatics #demilovato
A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on