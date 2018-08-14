Demi Lovato Overdose Details Revealed

Details on Demi Lovato's overdose have been revealed.

According to TMZ the singer, OD'd on Oxycodone from a drug dealer she's been talking to since April. Apparently he was present when Demi was slowly going under and dipped ASAP. The dealer had a rep for getting his drugs from Mexico which in Demi's case was laced with fentanyl.

Fortunately, Demi has been released from the hospital and entered extensive care at the rehab center she's been to before in Chicago. Reports say she will be there for a while until she reaches full recovery.

Good vibes to Demi. <3