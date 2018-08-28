Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer Admits To Romantic Relationship

In the midst of Demi Lovato's recovery the fella that dealt her pills has decided to speak out.

The guy was clearly on something himself during his TMZ encounter, but had to open his mouth about his romantic relationship sparking with Demi. He says they we're official but they've had their moments of fooling around more than once.

He also states she knew what he sold weren't clean and more than a typical prescription. The morning she went to the hospital, he was there, but claims she looked normal after the late night partying and left after tucking her into bed.

Will Demi's team put this guy on a leash?