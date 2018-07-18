Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Seeks Mental Health Help
Sending love!
Michelle Williams has revealed that she has been suffering from depression since she was in her teens.
The Destiny's Child singer posted on her Instagram that she is going to seek help at a mental health facility and encourages others to do the same. Many many artists have reached out to her in support to highlight her courage, including Beyonce's mom!
#TinaLawson, #Solange, #MissyElliot, #LataviaRoberson, #Ledisi and #MichelleWilliams’ fiancé #ChadJohnson share some encouraging and loving words after she opens up about her depression and seeking help ❤️---- (SWIPE)
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone--Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️ https://t.co/XJEIPkbovf— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2018