Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Seeks Mental Health Help

July 18, 2018
Minnie
Michelle Williams has revealed that she has been suffering from depression since she was in her teens. 

The Destiny's Child singer posted on her Instagram that she is going to seek help at a mental health facility and encourages others to do the same. Many many artists have reached out to her in support to highlight her courage, including Beyonce's mom! 

#TinaLawson, #Solange, #MissyElliot, #LataviaRoberson, #Ledisi and #MichelleWilliams' fiancé #ChadJohnson share some encouraging and loving words after she opens up about her depression and seeking help

