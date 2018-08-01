Donald Faison Runs Into A Very Clueless Fan!

Rollin with the homies!

Donald Faison aka Murray, Dione's boyfriend in the cult classic film, Clueless ran into a teenage "fan" who had NO idea who he was. The teen was spotted wearing a Clueless movie t-shirt. He asked for a photo with her, she allowed it, but she was buggin. YIKES!

Clearly she wasn't a 90's baby because Cher would be totally grossed out. EW!

Donald posted the photo on his IG with the caption, "#Clueless for real for real…she was like who are you and why do you want this picture? #MovieOlderThanYou." He later took the photo down.