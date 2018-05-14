Drake Announces The Aubrey & Three Amigos Tour Dates
May 14, 2018
Drake revealed his summer tour early this morning!
Drake will be going on tour with Migos for the Aubrey & Three Amigos tour.
Drake will be in Chicago Aug. 17th and 18th at the United Center. Pre-sale tickets begin tomorrow, May 15th, tickets are open to the public on Friday May 18th.
Aubrey & The Three Amigos.— Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018
Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/P495NMynsn