Drake Announces The Aubrey & Three Amigos Tour Dates

May 14, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment
Drake revealed his summer tour early this morning!

Drake will be going on tour with Migos for the Aubrey & Three Amigos tour. 

Drake will be in Chicago Aug. 17th and 18th at the United Center. Pre-sale tickets begin tomorrow, May 15th, tickets are open to the public on Friday May 18th. 

 

Entertainment
news
Gossip
Drake
Tour