Drake Cancels Chicago Tour Date

Drake got a lot of fans to admit I'm "In My Feelings" yesterday.

The rapper made an announcement that the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour will now kick-off in August instead of this week due to production difficulties.

The rescheduling has caused him to start the tour in Kansas City on Aug. 10th, cancel the third Chicago show on Aug. 20th and reschedule five other cities.

Chicago was the only date that was cancelled and everyone who bought tickets for the Aug 20th show will get a full refund. United Center confirmed that his Aug. 17th & 18th dates will happen!