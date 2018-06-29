Drake Confirms He's A Daddy!

Issa baby!!

Rumors started by Pusha T that Drake had a baby with pornstar Sophie Brussaux are officially true thanks to Drake's new double sided album, Scorpion.

Drake drops real facts claiming he IS the daddy in his new songs "Emotionless" and "March 14." In the song "Emotionless," which samples Mariah Carey's "Emotions," Drake raps:

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid."

"Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.”

In the song "March 14" he raps:

"I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe

That sh-- is in stone, sealed and signed

She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine

Sandy used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time

Sh--, we only met two times, two times."

Nothing gets realer than that. Swipe to hear the song below.