Drake Confirms He's A Daddy!

June 29, 2018
Minnie
Drake attends 'THE CARTER EFFECT' premiere at the Visa Screening Room at Princess of Wales Theatre during the 2017 Toronto Film Festival on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, ON, Canada.

Issa baby!! 

Rumors started by Pusha T that Drake had a baby with pornstar Sophie Brussaux are officially true thanks to Drake's new double sided album, Scorpion. 

Drake drops real facts claiming he IS the daddy in his new songs "Emotionless" and "March 14." In the song "Emotionless," which samples Mariah Carey's "Emotions," Drake raps: 

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid."

"Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.” 

In the song "March 14" he raps: 

"I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe
That sh-- is in stone, sealed and signed
She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine
Sandy used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time
Sh--, we only met two times, two times."

Nothing gets realer than that. Swipe to hear the song below. 

"We only met two times. TWO TIMES!” #Drake confirms he does have a son with pornstar #SophieBrussaux in new track - Swipe to listen -------- #SCORPION

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on

 

 

 

