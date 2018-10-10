Is Drake Ready To Retire?

Do legends need to retire?

October 10, 2018
Minnie
Recording artist Drake accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award for 'Views' onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



LeBron James shared a new post about his upcoming episode of "The Shop" on Instagram yesterday. 

Many fans were excited to see Drake as the special guest on the HBO series, however, they tackle the topic of retirement! 

Is Drake ready to throw in the towel?? 

--‼️‼️‼️We heard ya’ll wanted more of that -- so we hopped right back in the seat. Another one coming in the ✂️ The Shop -- this Friday 10/12 @hbo feat. @champagnepapi -- and Myself --. This is going to be fun!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

