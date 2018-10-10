Is Drake Ready To Retire?
Do legends need to retire?
October 10, 2018
LeBron James shared a new post about his upcoming episode of "The Shop" on Instagram yesterday.
Many fans were excited to see Drake as the special guest on the HBO series, however, they tackle the topic of retirement!
Is Drake ready to throw in the towel??
--‼️‼️‼️We heard ya’ll wanted more of that -- so we hopped right back in the seat. Another one coming in the ✂️ The Shop -- this Friday 10/12 @hbo feat. @champagnepapi -- and Myself --. This is going to be fun!