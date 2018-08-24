Drake Received Customized Monopoly Game

Toronto sure loves Drake!

The city loves him SOO much they gifted him with a customized Monopoly game. According to HipHop DX, the game has over 100 Drake references.

Of course the Monopoly money has his face on it! The game is all about Drake, which includes "property cards with locations personal to him and chance cards honoring his extensive discography." A few of the game tokens are "in the shape of the OVO owl logo, Bugatti Veyron, Jimmy’s wheelchair from Degrassi, a bottle of Drakkar Noir, and a Nike sneaker."

Fans are upset this special edition is one of a kind because we would all buy it ASAP!

Will Hasbro end up releasing a few more for the fans?