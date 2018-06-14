Drake's "I'm Upset" Video Is A Degrassi Reunion

Drake dropped the music video for his song "I'm Upset" last night and it gave us mega nostalgia.

The intro of the video starts at Drake's old stomping grounds at Degrassi High. As a bonus we get to see other cast members from "Degrassi: The Next Generation" like Nina Dobrev, Jake Espstein, Shane Kippel and more throughout the music video!

This was the perfect Degrassi reunion we needed to see.

Drake also announced that his new album, Scorpion, will be released on June 29th.