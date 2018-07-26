Dua Lipa Angry Tweets United Airlines

Is this an allergy-free zone?

July 26, 2018
Minnie
Dua Lipa was fed up a United Airlines flight. 

A flight attendant seemed to neglect her sister's nut allergy. While flying, already in the air, the flight attendant notified her that they are NOT in an allergy friendly space and Dua was NOT okay with it. So she bluntly turned to Twitter to tell us how it all went down! 

Is this common knowledge? 

