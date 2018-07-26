Dua Lipa Angry Tweets United Airlines

Dua Lipa was fed up a United Airlines flight.

A flight attendant seemed to neglect her sister's nut allergy. While flying, already in the air, the flight attendant notified her that they are NOT in an allergy friendly space and Dua was NOT okay with it. So she bluntly turned to Twitter to tell us how it all went down!

Is this common knowledge?

I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly allergic to nuts and his reply was “we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts” — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018