Eminem Scares Bonnaroo Crowd With Gunshot Sound Effects
Warning! These are not real gunshots.
Fans at Eminem's set at Bonnaroo are upset after gunshot scare.
The rapper performed his song "Kill You" with realistic gunshot sound effects leading the crowd to believe an attack was in full effect.
Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears. Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible— Cristi Williams (@ShadingLimelite) June 10, 2018
Do you believe a warning should be involved in performances moving forward?
Eminem Receives Backlash for Using Realistic Gun Noises at Festival- blogged by @alyse.mone⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Eminem is receiving some criticism for using realistic gun sound effects at a recent Bonnaroo performance. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With gun violence being a top issue in today’s society, festival goers felt as though it was very insensitive, irresponsible and quite traumatizing. Especially with the deadly mass shooting that happened last year at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Vegas.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many fans screamed and ducked during Eminem’s performance of “Kill You” as the gunshots effects were “fired”. Social Media star and actress Andrea Russett was in attendance and tweeted a few things about her experience. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I have grown up loving Eminem and his music but I was extremely triggered to the point of tears.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “To hear a gunshot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute or amusing. This is the sad reality that we are living. This is not funny or even something to be joked about.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many fans agree with her point. Update: Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenburg gives a statement: “Contrary to inaccurate reports @Eminem does not use gunshot effects during his live show. The effect used by Eminem in his set at @bonnaroo was pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. he has used this effect—as have hundreds other artist—in his live show for ten years, including previous US Festivals in 2018 without complaints..”
