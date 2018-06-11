Eminem Scares Bonnaroo Crowd With Gunshot Sound Effects

Fans at Eminem's set at Bonnaroo are upset after gunshot scare.

The rapper performed his song "Kill You" with realistic gunshot sound effects leading the crowd to believe an attack was in full effect.

Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears. Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible — Cristi Williams (@ShadingLimelite) June 10, 2018

Do you believe a warning should be involved in performances moving forward?