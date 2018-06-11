Eminem Scares Bonnaroo Crowd With Gunshot Sound Effects

Warning! These are not real gunshots.

June 11, 2018
Minnie
eminem
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Fans at Eminem's set at Bonnaroo are upset after gunshot scare.

The rapper performed his song "Kill You" with realistic gunshot sound effects leading the crowd to believe an attack was in full effect. 

Do you believe a warning should be involved in performances moving forward? 

Eminem Receives Backlash for Using Realistic Gun Noises at Festival- blogged by @alyse.mone⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Eminem is receiving some criticism for using realistic gun sound effects at a recent Bonnaroo performance. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With gun violence being a top issue in today’s society, festival goers felt as though it was very insensitive, irresponsible and quite traumatizing. Especially with the deadly mass shooting that happened last year at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Vegas.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many fans screamed and ducked during Eminem’s performance of “Kill You” as the gunshots effects were “fired”. Social Media star and actress Andrea Russett was in attendance and tweeted a few things about her experience. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I have grown up loving Eminem and his music but I was extremely triggered to the point of tears.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “To hear a gunshot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute or amusing. This is the sad reality that we are living. This is not funny or even something to be joked about.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many fans agree with her point. Update: Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenburg gives a statement: “Contrary to inaccurate reports @Eminem does not use gunshot effects during his live show. The effect used by Eminem in his set at @bonnaroo was pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. he has used this effect—as have hundreds other artist—in his live show for ten years, including previous US Festivals in 2018 without complaints..”

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Tags: 
Entertainment
music news
bonnaroo
festivals