Emmy Rossum Announces She Is Leaving Shameless

Emmy Rossum, most commonly known as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless is letting go of her upside down life.

The actress made a huge announcement that she will be leaving the series "for now." Shocking many fans, Emmy explained she was ready to explore other endeavors. She is very proud of her nine season experience, writing, "Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

Luckily, Shameless doesn't seem like it's slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully, Fiona will be able to pop in an episode or two as the show continues running.

In her Facebook post, Emmy left a message for fans to remember, "Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

How do you see Fiona leaving the Gallagher family?