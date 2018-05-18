Fifth Harmony Says Their Final Goodbye With #DSYLM Video

In their final video together, Fifth Harmony sing the words, "don't say you miss me."

But how can we not? Our favorite girl-group has split up.

While we're so excited for their solo careers to take flight, we can't help but feel sad that they won't be putting out any more joint music.

However, if the stunning and final music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" is any indication, the ladies might not be splitting up for good.

At the end of the clip, each girl walks out the door one-by-one as the door is left ajar hinting at the possibility of a reunion sometime, hopefully, in the near future.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts: