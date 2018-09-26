Gina Rodriguez Almost Goes To The Hospital On The Talk

Gina Rodriguez was almost sent to the hospital while she was on The Talk yesterday.

The actress was SO hungry before filming she ate whatever munchies the studio had to offer, then she realized she ate a blueberry.

Gina explained,

"The problem with me is when you offer free food, I will eat it, like every time without fail. I was so hungry this morning, so I walked into the room and there was just food displayed and I just starting maxing and I was like ‘I definitely ate a blueberry, definitely, definitely that tasted like a blueberry.’”

The issue is Gina is deathly allergic to blueberries!

Luckily they got a nurse backstage ASAP and she was ready for the camera.