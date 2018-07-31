Gina Rodriguez Is Engaged!
Jane The Bride?
July 31, 2018
Another celebrity wedding is in the works!
Chicago native, Gina Rodriguez had a birthday to remember! Her actor boyfriend, Joe LoCicero popped the big question and based off the shiny piece on her finger, she def said YES!
To ease our suspense, the actress posted a series of nonchalant photos from her birthday getaway secretly showing off the ring.
Congrats to the happy couple!
