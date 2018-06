Giuliana Rancic is returning to E! news.

The entertainment host started on E! in 2005, then left three years ago and now she is coming back in the fall to join her "best friend" Jason Kennedy.

Last year, Jason was co-hosting E! News with Catt Sadler who later quit at the end of the year due to unequal pay.

Will ratings go up with the return of the OG!?