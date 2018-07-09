Hailey Baldwin Confirms Engagement -- Check Out The Ring!
From best friend to fiance!
Hailey Baldwin confirms she is engaged to Justin Bieber with a video post!
In the video she says "It's official, I said yes!" while flaunting her beautiful ring. The ring was EXACTLY what she wanted because she put a pointer out into the universe just in case her special someone was listening. ;)
Of course, Bieber didn't disappoint and knew exaclty how to say #LetMeLoveYou!
hailey has always fangirled over blake so justin put that thought and care into picking the right ring for her! i wouldn’t expect anything less coming from my lil biebo. @haileybaldwin you have a REAL MAN by your side sis! #justinbieber #haileybaldwin #jailey
As many thought this was fake news, it became totally real when both Justin and Hailey's fathers posted about the enagement.
Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn— Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018
@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!
Even wikipedia changed their relationship status pronto!
Someone save meee im sh00k butt so happy for theem hailey deserves so much happiness ilyyy @haileybaldwin congratss mommy @justinbieber #haileybaldwin #justinbieber #engagementring #jailey
We're happy for the couple!