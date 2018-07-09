Hailey Baldwin Confirms Engagement -- Check Out The Ring!

Hailey Baldwin confirms she is engaged to Justin Bieber with a video post!

In the video she says "It's official, I said yes!" while flaunting her beautiful ring. The ring was EXACTLY what she wanted because she put a pointer out into the universe just in case her special someone was listening. ;)

Of course, Bieber didn't disappoint and knew exaclty how to say #LetMeLoveYou!

As many thought this was fake news, it became totally real when both Justin and Hailey's fathers posted about the enagement.

Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018

Caption: "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Even wikipedia changed their relationship status pronto!

We're happy for the couple!