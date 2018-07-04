Halsey Announces Split With G-Eazy

Nooo! Our favorite couple has come to an end. Halsey announced on Instagram that she has split with G-Eazy.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Cheating rumors were flying around after fans saw G-Eazy hitting up a fan to "hang out" and it looks like Halsey ain't having it! Then last week, TMZ reports that the couple both attended the Post Malone show G-Eazy popped up at, but were NEVER seen hanging out together like their perfect clingy selves.

Excuse us while we grab some tissues.