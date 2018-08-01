Have You Tried Kylie Jenner's New Filter On Instagram?!
Test out a lip kit for free.
Fierce never looked so good on you!
Kylie Jenner now has her own filter on Instagram. The Make-up mogul is always a queen on the gram and what's more perfect than looking like Kylie gave you a perseonal makeover!?
The Kylie filter lets you choose from seven different lip kit shades, with lash extensions, blush and a slight blur to give your face that flawless touch.
Will this become the new trick to test out the lip kits before you make the online only purchase? Thanks Kylie! ;)